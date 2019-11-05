ROBBERY
- Sonic, 240 McWhirt Loop, 11/4, 11:05 p.m. On this date, Deputy Houde responded to a past occurred robbery. Upon arrival, he made contact with the victim who said he had just left work and was walking down the road when a group of male subjects approached and knocked him to the ground. They began assaulting him and stole his backpack and shoes before fleeing the scene. The incident is under investigation.
WEAPONS
- 1110 Block of James Madison Circle, 11/5, 12:59 a.m. On this date, Deputy Forman responded to reports of a shooting of a person. Upon arrival, he made contact with the 16-year-old victim who told the deputy he was shot in the leg by an unknown suspect who fled the scene in a pick-up truck. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
