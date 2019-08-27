BURGLARY
- Manse Road, 08/23, 11:01 a.m. On this date, deputies responded to reports of a past occurred breaking and entering at a vacant residence after a realtor found signs of forced entry on a door. The incident remains under investigation.
- Marco’s Pizza, 316 White Oak Road, 08/23, 5:51 a.m. On this date, deputies responded to the business for an alarm. Upon arrival, they found the front door unsecured. No subjects were found inside. The incident remains under investigation.
LARCENY
- East Chatham Street, 08/24, 1:14 p.m. A resident reported finding her bicycle stolen and her vehicle rummaged through. The incident remains under investigation.
- Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, 3097 Jefferson Davis Highway, 08/24, 9:18 a.m. A trailer hitch and lock were stolen from a vehicle parked at a local hotel. The incident remains under investigation.
DUI
- Raub Court, 08/25, 1:37 p.m. On this date, Deputy Runnerstrom responded to a reported drunk driver. The 911 caller observed the suspect vehicle narrowly avoid striking a pedestrian. The caller then observed the driver drinking an alcoholic beverage while stopped at a red light. He followed the suspect vehicle and observed it almost hit several young children as it sped through a neighborhood. When they reached a dead end, the suspect vehicle rammed the caller’s vehicle several times. It also struck another vehicle. The driver exited the vehicle and ran into the tree line. Deputy Demirci and his K9 partner, Steel, located the suspect and took him into custody. He was identified as Randy Cutright, 30, of King George, VA. He was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on charges of driving under the influence, assault and battery, and hit and run.
- Kings Highway and Forest Lane Road, 08/23, 11:47 p.m. On this date, Deputy Fulford observed a vehicle traveling well above the posted speed limit. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as Douglas Glascock, 52, of The Plains, VA. The driver had bloodshot, glassy eyes and slurred speech. The deputy also detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a breath test administered. Multiple open and unopened beer bottles were found in the vehicle. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober for driving under the influence, drinking while operating a motor vehicle, and speeding.
- Route 1 and Enon Road, 08/23, 9:03 p.m. On this date, Deputy Ahern conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle traveling southbound on Route 1 at a speed well above the posted speed limit. After approaching the suspect vehicle, the deputy immediately detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The driver was identified as Daniel Gutierrez, 30, of Stafford. The deputy then learned the suspect was driving without a license. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a preliminary breath test was administered. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond for driving under the influence, driving without a license, and reckless driving.
HIT AND RUN
- Settlers Way, 08/24, 1:22 p.m. A resident reported observing a vehicle strike his neighbor’s parked vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.