COUNTERFEIT
- ABC Store, 356 Garrisonville Road, 03/20, 5:55 p.m. On this date, a manager informed the Sheriff’s Office that a customer attempted to pay for an item with a counterfeit $100 bill the day before. The manager realized the bill was counterfeit when she brought the money to the bank later that day. The incident is under investigation.
DUI
- I-95, Mile Marker 140, 03/21, 1:25 a.m. On this date, 1st Sgt. Purcell observed a vehicle traveling well above the posted speed limit. The vehicle was also driving erratically and nearly collided with Deputy Boyle’s unmarked cruiser. Deputies subsequently conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as Michelle Magwood, 26, of Fredericksburg. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a preliminary breath test wasadministered. A search of the vehicle yielded a substance consistent with marijuana. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on charges of driving under the influence, refusal, and possession of marijuana.
- I-95 Northbound Entrance Ramp, 03/20, 6:37 p.m. On this date, Deputy Martin was traveling on Route 1 when he observed a vehicle attempt to pass another vehicle. The vehicle abruptly entered the deputy’s lane in front of him, nearly causing a collision. The deputy subsequently conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as Darryl Weldon, 57, of Fredericksburg. The driver smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage. After the deputy repeatedly requested that the driver exit the vehicle, he eventually extracted the driver from the vehicle. A search warrant for blood was subsequently conducted. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on charges of driving under the influence (second offense in ten years), driving revoked, and driving in a manner to endanger life, limb, or property.
WANTED
- Potomac Creek Drive, 03/17, 11:30 p.m. On this date, Deputy Martin was patrolling the area when he observed a suspicious vehicle. He made contact with the driver who was identified as Darwin Martinez, 35, of Stafford. The deputy then learned that the driver was driving with a suspended license and was wanted out of Rockingham County for failure to appear. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on his outstanding warrant. He was also charged with driving suspended.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
