PURSUIT
- Garrisonville Road and Doc Stone Road, 06/13, 11:36 p.m. On this date, Deputy Leckemby was on patrol when he observed a vehicle swerving in the roadway. The deputy initiated a traffic stop and the vehicle pulled up to the gas pumps at the 7-Eleven on Mine Road. As he approached the vehicle, the deputy detected the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. The driver then accelerated and left the parking lot at a high rate of speed. The deputy returned to his vehicle and a pursuit ensued. Deputy Ahern joined the pursuit and the suspect vehicle turned onto the entrance ramp of Interstate 95 northbound. The pursuit continued into Prince William County and the suspect vehicle exited the interstate at exit 152 towards Dumfries. The suspect vehicle entered a neighborhood and collided with a parked vehicle. The driver and passenger fled on foot, and Virginia State Police and the Prince William County Police Department subsequently arrived on scene. Units canvassed the area, but were unable to locate the suspect. The investigation is ongoing and deputies are working to identify the driver of the vehicle.
CRIMINAL ACTIVITY
- Royal Crescent Way, 06/12. A resident reported that her vehicle was rummaged through by an unknown suspect. The incident remains under investigation.
HIT AND RUN
- Garrisonville Road and Shelton Shop Road, 06/03, 7:30 a.m. A resident reported a hit and run after the suspect vehicle struck the front passenger side of his vehicle while he was turning right onto Garrisonville Road. The incident remains under investigation. There are no suspects at this time.
- 600 Block of Garrisonville Road, 06/04. A resident reported a hit and run involving her parked vehicle. She told deputies she was inside a nearby business between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. When she returned to her vehicle, she found her passenger side mirror hanging off the vehicle. The incident remains under investigation. There are no suspects at this time.
FRAUD
- Pribble Lane, 06/12. On this date, a senior citizen reported being the victim of a scam. She told deputies that she was on her computer when a message popped up instructing her to call Microsoft because her computer had been hacked. The message included a phone number. The victim called the number and was instructed to purchase Target gift cards totaling $5000.00 to resolve the issue. She purchased the cards and provided the information to the caller. She later realized it was a scam and reported the incident to the Sheriff’s Office. The incident remains under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.