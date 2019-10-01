LARCENY
- 1010 Jefferson Davis Highway, 09/30, 2:43 p.m. Dealer tag reported stolen from a vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.
- 100 Block of Ridgecrest Court, 09/30, 7:00 a.m. Motorcycle reported stolen from outside of a residence. The incident remains under investigation.
DUI
- 300 Block of Kings Highway, 09/29, 12:00 p.m. On this date, Deputy Fulford observed a vehicle traveling well above the posted speed limit. He conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as Christopher Ward, 31, of Spotsylvania. The deputy detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person. The driver’s eyes were also bloodshot and glassy, and his speech was slurred. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a breath test was administered. He was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecured bond for driving under the influence.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
