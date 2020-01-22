LARCENY
- 400 Block of Potomac Hills Drive, 01/21, 5:34 p.m. A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
- 300 Block of Twin Brook Lane, 01/21, 4:07 p.m. A resident reported that he made an arrangement through Facebook Marketplace to sell a pair of Air Pods. When they met, the buyer asked to see the Air Pods. After the seller handed him the Air Pods, the buyer took off running. The suspect was later identified as a 17-year-old juvenile. A criminal complaint was filed.
- Buttgens Lane, 01/21, 2:51 p.m. A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
- Hatchers Run Court, 01/20, 8:39 p.m. A watch was reported stolen from a vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
VANDALISM
- Via De Rosa Drive, 01/21, 2:48 p.m. A resident reported that his golf cart was damaged. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
