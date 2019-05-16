HIT AND RUN
- Warrenton Road and Berea Church Road, 05/15. On this date, Deputy Whitt responded to a reported hit and run. Upon arrival, she made contact with the victim who said she was stopped at the intersection when she was struck from behind by a white pick-up truck. The driver of the pick-up truck then drove up beside the victim and told her to pull over. The victim pulled over, but the pick-up truck continued traveling. Deputy Whitt canvassed the area, but was unable to locate the suspect vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.
LARCENY
- 7-Eleven, 552 White Oak Road, 05/15. On this date, Deputy Forman responded to a past occurred larceny. Upon arrival, the victim told the deputy the license plate on his moped had been stolen. The incident remains under investigation.
