BURGLARY

  • 60 North Stafford Complex Center, 12/7, 6:26 a.m. Tools reported stolen from a storage unit. The incident is under investigation.

LARCENY

  • 100 Block of Basalt Drive, 12/9, 2:50 p.m. A resident reported that his vehicle was broken into and cash was stolen. The incident is under investigation.
  • Zinc Drive, 12/9, 10:00 a.m. A vehicle was reported stolen from this location. The incident is under investigation.
  • Lawrence Lane, 12/9, 8:26 a.m. A resident reported finding his vehicle had been backed into a tree near the driveway and items were stolen from inside. The incident is under investigation. Aurelie Drive, 12/09, 6:05 a.m. A firearm was reported stolen from a vehicle. The incident is under investigation.

This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.

