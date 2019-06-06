LARCENY
- 50 Dunn Drive, 06/05, 6:30 p.m. Residents reported a hit and run involving a parked vehicle. Three female subjects arrived at the nail salon at approximately 5:00 p.m. When they exited the salon at 6:30 p.m., they found damage to the rear passenger side of the vehicle. The incident remains under investigation. There are no suspects at this time.
BURGLARY
- 100 Block of Skyline Drive, 06/05, 12:03 p.m. A resident reported that several items, including tools and jewelry, had been stolen from his home. The incident remains under investigation. There are no suspects at this time.
- Walmart, 217 Garrisonville Road, 06/05, 9:36 a.m. A resident reported that a hit and run driver struck the rear of her vehicle while she was backing out of a parking space. The driver did not stop and continued traveling. The incident remains under investigation. There are no suspects at this time.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
- Collingwood Drive, 06/05. Vehicle parked at residence reported stolen. The incident occurred between 7:00 p.m. on 06/04 and 7:00 a.m. on 06/05. The incident remains under investigation. There are no suspects at this time.
