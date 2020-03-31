LARCENY
- Shamrock Drive, 03/29, 8:44 a.m. A resident reported that his vehicle was rummaged through and change was stolen. The incident is under investigation.
- 100 Block of Saginaw Drive, 03/29, 8:28 a.m. A resident reported that her vehicle was rummaged through and her keys were stolen. The incident is under investigation.
- 100 Block of Saginaw Drive, 03/29, 8:21 a.m. A resident reported that her vehicle was rummaged through and jewelry was stolen. The incident is under investigation.
- 100 Block of Nestor’s Place, 03/29, 7:57 a.m. A resident reported that her vehicle was rummaged through and AirPods and cash were stolen. The incident is under investigation.
- Lucas Lane, 03/29, 7:05 a.m. A resident reported that several vehicles were broken into and multiple items were stolen including a wallet, headphones, and sunglasses. The incident is under investigation.
VANDALISM
- 100 Block of Hollister Lane, 03/29, 7:39 a.m. A resident reported that his vehicle was rummaged through. The incident is under investigation.
DUI
- 300 Block of Garrisonville Road, 03/28, 9:27 p.m. On this date, Deputy Ahern observed a vehicle traveling well above the posted speed limit. He conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as Nikolas Botts, 39, of Ashburn, VA. The driver’s eyes werebloodshot and glassy, and his speech was slurred. The deputy also learned that the driver did not have the required ignition interlock device in his vehicle as a result of a previous DUI conviction. Field sobriety tests were subsequently conducted and a breath test was administered. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond on charges of driving under the influence, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock system, driving suspended, and reckless driving.
- Bells Hill Road and Bellflower Lane, 03/28, 12:24 a.m. On this date, Deputy West found a vehicle that had careened off the roadway into shrubbery surrounding a pool. She made contact with the driver who was identified as Matthew Colon, 36, of Stafford. The driver smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage and his speech was slurred. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a preliminary breath test was administered. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecured bond for driving under the influence, destruction of property, reckless driving, and operating a vehicle with an expired rejection sticker.
DRUG OFFENSES
- Creekside Court, 03/29, 3:37 a.m. On this date, Deputy West observed a vehicle traveling well above the posted speed limit. Deputy West then activated her emergency equipment and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle stopped in front of a residence and several subjects exited. The deputy commanded them to stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as Juan Villalobos Vitela, 20, of Stafford. A substance consistent with marijuana was located in his pocket. The suspect was released on summonses for possession of marijuana, driving without a license, and reckless driving.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
