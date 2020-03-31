LARCENY
- All Star Pawn and Gold, 736 Warrenton Road, 03/30, 3:20 p.m. On this date, a resident reported that she found her stolen leaf blower at the pawn shop. On 03/29, the resident noticed that her leaf blower had been stolen and later saw it listed for sale by the pawn shop on Facebook Marketplace. She went to the pawn shop, found the leaf blower, and notified the shop employees that the item had been stolen. Sgt. D.C. Reed and Deputy Maldonado then arrived on scene and made contact with the resident who advised the deputy that while at the store she also saw her neighbor’s stolen leaf blower for sale. The property was recovered and warrants were obtained on the suspect for larceny with intent to sell, petit larceny, and obtaining money by false pretenses.
DUI
- 3000 Block of Jefferson Davis Highway, 03/26, 7:13 p.m. On this date, Deputy Haines observed a vehicle traveling well above the posted speed limit. The deputy then activated his emergency equipment and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Baseer Noori, 27, of Bristow, VA. The deputy detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the vehicle. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a breath test was administered. An open container of alcohol was discovered under the driver’s seat. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of driving under the influence, reckless driving, obstructing justice, and open container
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
