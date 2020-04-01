ASSAULT
- Carnaby Street, 03/31, 8:29 p.m. On this date, deputies responded to a reported disturbance with a weapon. Upon arrival, deputies learned a verbal argument occurred between two male subjects. The argument led to a physical altercation, during which the suspect displayed a knife. During the altercation, the knife broke. The victim was not stabbed, but did receive minor injuries from being punched and pushed down a set of stairs. The suspect was identified as Alan Anderson, 55, of Stafford. He was arrested and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of assault and attempted malicious wounding.
VANDALISM
- Aiken Road, 03/30, 6:03 p.m. A resident reported that one of the rear windows of his vehicle was shattered. The incident is under investigation.
BURGLARY
- 600 Block of Kings Highway, 03/30, 5:06 p.m. On this date, Deputy Ludolph responded to a domestic incident at a residence. The homeowner advised that she had asked the suspect not to come to the residence on several occasions. The suspect then showed up at the residence and attempted to make entry. Afterwards, the suspect returned to her vehicle, but was not leaving. Upon arrival, the deputy observed a blue sedan at the edge of the driveway. He then observed the vehicle pull into the driveway. Deputy Ludolph approached the vehicle and observed the suspect in the passenger seat; however, no one had exited the vehicle since the deputy had seen it in motion. The suspect was identified as Carlyn Maldonado, 42, of Spotsylvania. She smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage. Field sobriety tests were conducted. The deputy then attempted to take her into custody and the suspect resisted. She also struck the deputy in the chest with her shoulder. She was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond on charges of entering property to damage, obstructing justice, driving suspended, driving under the influence, and assault and battery.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
