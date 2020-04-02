DUI
- Deacon Road, 04/01, 8:44 p.m. On this date, Deputy Edwards observed a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the road in the area of Chatham Heights Road and Butler Road. The deputy activated his emergency equipment and conducted a traffic stop. He then made contact with the driver who was identified as Alex Ballard Jr., 25, of Fredericksburg. The driver smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage, and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy. He also appeared confused and disoriented. Field sobriety tests were conducted. A search of the vehicle yielded a cold, open can of beer in the front cup holder. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of driving under the influence, drinking while operating a motor vehicle, driving on the wrong side of the road, and obstructing justice.
LARCENY
- 100 Block of Armor Court, 04/01, 7:15 p.m. A resident reported that her duffle bag was stolen out of her vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
