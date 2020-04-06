WEAPONS
- 300 Block of White Oak Road, 04/05, 11:02 p.m. On this date, Deputy Ludolph responded to reports of a shooting into an occupied dwelling. Upon arrival, he found several bullet hole entry points in the front of the residence. No one was injured. The incident is under investigation.
DUI
- Bryant Boulevard, 04/05, 9:12 p.m. On this date, Deputy Keenan observed a vehicle traveling well above the posted speed limit. The vehicle then drove off the roadway onto the shoulder. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as Elena Messenger, 38, of Stafford. She smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage and her eyes were bloodshot and glassy. Field sobriety tests were subsequently conducted and a preliminary breath test was administered. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecured bond for driving under the influence.
LARCENY
- Hemming Drive, 04/04, 3:25 a.m. A resident reported observing an unknown suspect opening the door of a vehicle in his driveway. The suspect then stole a bag from inside. The resident confronted the suspect and the suspect then fled the scene in a silver vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
VANDALISM
- Rice Road, 04/04, 1:14 p.m. A resident reported that an unknown suspect spray painted an obscene image on the front door of her residence. The incident is under investigation.
DRUG OFFENSES
- Excel Inn and Suites, 594 Warrenton Road, 04/05, 5:30 p.m. On this date, Deputy Dominguez was responding to a suspicious activity call when he was approached by a male subject who was acting nervous and erratic. He was identified as Lee Henson, 23, of Fredericksburg and was taken into custody for public intoxication. A search of his person yielded a controlled substance. The suspect was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond for possession of acontrolled substance and public intoxication.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.