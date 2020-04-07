COUNTERFEIT
- Giant, 35 Town and Country Drive, 04/06, 5:30 p.m. A counterfeit $100 bill was found at the store and turned over to the Sheriff’s Office. The incident is under investigation.
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
- 2800 Block of Jefferson Davis Highway, 04/05, 11:35 p.m. On this date, Deputy S.C. Martin was on patrol in the area of Aquia Town Center when he observed a pick-up truck towing a Ford Focus and a jet ski. Upon closer inspection, he observed that the trailer of the jet ski was attached to the Ford Focus by a three point hitch that was placed in the trunk and tied down. The deputy then made contact with driver who was identified as Paulo Marques Dos Santos, 32, of Philadelphia, PA. The deputy informed him that vehicles on highways in Virginia are prohibited from towing more than one vehicle or piece of equipment. The deputy also learned that the driver did not have a license. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond on charges of reckless driving, no driver’s license, and open title.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.