DRUG OFFENSES
- Royal Farms, 125 Royal Falls Drive, 04/08, 5:43 a.m. On this date, Deputy Kyle and Deputy Demirci responded to Royal Farms in reference to an intoxicated person. The 9-1-1 caller reported that the man had items at the counter, but was not paying for them or leaving. Upon arrival, deputies located the man and identified him as Matthew Dawson, 27, of Fredericksburg. He appeared to be impaired and was unsteady on his feet. While in front of the store, the suspect kept reaching into his pocket where a knife was clipped in. Deputies commanded him to stop reaching into his pocket, but he refused to comply. Deputies subsequently attempted to take the suspect into custody, but he resisted arrest. Eventually, he was taken into custody and a controlled substance was located in his pocket. He was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond for possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, and public intoxication.
VANDALISM
- 9000 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, 04/09, 7:00 a.m. Construction equipment reported damaged. The incident is under investigation.
LARCENY
- 200 Block of King Arthurs Way, 04/08, 4:21 p.m. A resident reported that a purse was stolen from her vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
FRAUD
- Scotland Circle, 04/08, 9:39 a.m. A resident reported that she attempted to purchase a potion to cure coronavirus in case she or one of her family members became sick. She sent the seller $2000, but never received the product. The resident then reported the scam to the Sheriff’s Office. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.