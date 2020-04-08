DUI
- 375 Warrenton Road, 04/07, 9:16 p.m. On this date, Deputy Whitt and Deputy Isenberg responded to an accident involving two vehicles. Upon arrival, they observed a silver sedan with front end damage and a black pickup truck. A witness reported observing the pickup truck pull in front of the sedan while traveling southbound on Warrenton Road. Following the crash, the pickup truck subsequently attempted to leave the scene several times. The deputies then made contact with the driver of the pickup truck who was standing outside of his vehicle. He smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage and had bloodshot, glassy eyes. He was identified as Lowell Armstrong Jr., 51, of Fredericksburg. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a breath test was administered. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on charges of driving under the influence, no driver’s license, and numerous traffic violations.
TRESPASSING
- Cool Spring Road, 04/07, 6:48 p.m. On this date, Deputy Fulford responded to reports of a vehicle stuck on the railroad tracks. Upon arrival, the deputy parked his cruiser and began walking down the tracks. He located the vehicle, partially blocking the tracks, just prior to the Cool Spring Road overpass. The deputy then made contact with the driver who was identified as Terry Shaffer Jr., 21, of Spotsylvania. The driver told him that he had been driving on trails in the area and that his vehicle died when crossing the tracks. The deputy then contacted a towing company to remove the vehicle from the tracks. He also advised CSX that a vehicle was currently stuck on the tracks. A train that was approaching was alerted to the disabled vehicle by CSX and when the deputy saw the train approaching, he used the strobe feature on his flashlight to alert the train to their presence. The train then came to a stop. The tow truck drivers then arrived and removed the vehicle. The train was then able to continue moving. The driver was issued a summons for trespassing on railroad tracks.
ASSAULT
- Subway, 125 Corporate Drive, 04/08, 1:31 a.m. On this date, Deputy West responded to a disturbance. The 9-1-1- caller advised that a male subject threw bottles at him and tried to fight him before fleeing the scene in the direction of the Courtyard Marriott. Deputy West located the suspect in the area of the 500 Block of Corporate Drive. The suspect was identified as Timothy Goodman, 40, of Stafford. The deputy detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person. He was also unsteady on his feet and his speech was slurred. He was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on charges of assault and battery and public intoxication.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
