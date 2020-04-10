DUI
- Castle Court, 04/08, 3:55 p.m. On this date, Deputy Connelly responded to a residence regarding an unknown problem. Upon arrival, he made contact with the victims who alleged that they had been assaulted by a family member. They told deputies that the family member attempted to hit them with a wooden board following a verbal argument. The suspect then fled the scene in her vehicle. The deputy then observed the suspect vehicle returning to the residence. He made contact with the driver who was identified as Loretta Bozzell, 51, of Stafford. The suspect’s pupils were dilated and she appeared extremely anxious and agitated. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a search warrant for blood was executed. A search of her person yielded a substance consistent with marijuana and a small bag containing a white powdery substance. She was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and assault and battery.
VANDALISM
- 1100 Block of Fox Chase Boulevard, 04/09, 4:57 a.m. A resident reported that one of the rear windows of her vehicle was shattered. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
