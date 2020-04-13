VANDALISM
- Moss Drive, 04/11, 11:17 a.m. A resident reported that graffiti was spray painted on the side of his residence. The incident is under investigation.
- Carlos O’Kelly’s, 2860 Jefferson Davis Highway, 04/11, 10:25 a.m. Patio furniture and equipment reported damaged. The incident is under investigation.
LARCENY
- 900 Block of Crab Apple Drive, 04/10, 9:13 a.m. An air conditioning unit and construction material was reported stolen from a home construction site. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
