VANDALISM

  • Perry Drive, 04/13, 11:18 a.m. A resident reported that a tire on his vehicle was slashed. The incident is under investigation.
  • Spring Court, 04/13, 10:22 a.m. A resident reported that a tire on his vehicle was slashed. The incident is under investigation.

FRAUD

  • Bayberry Lane, 04/13, 12:46 p.m. A resident reported putting a deposit down on a dog advertised for sale on Craigslist; however, the seller never delivered the dog. The incident is under investigation.

This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.

