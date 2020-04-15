BURGLARY
- Rowser Building, 1739 Jefferson Davis Highway, 04/15, 2:42 a.m. On this date, Deputy Philippsen and Deputy Dominguez responded to a business alarm. Upon arrival, they began searching the building. While inside, they observed a male subject in the hallway. The subject was identified as Saed Sayyadi, 36, of Falls Church, VA. The suspect had just been released from jail after shoplifting on 04/14 from the Fas Mart located at 2142 Jefferson Davis Highway. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on charges of breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony.
VANDALISM
- Crescent Boulevard and Gettysburg Court, 04/14, 5:26 p.m. A maintenance technician reported finding graffiti spray painted on the side of a shed. The incident is under investigation.
- Mills Court, 04/14, 7:14 a.m. A resident reported finding slashes in her above ground pool, causing the pool to leak. The incident is under investigation.
- 400 Block of Creek Ridge Drive, 04/14, 1:15 p.m. A resident reported finding scratches and dents on his vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
DUI
- Sheetz, 10 Washington Square Plaza, 04/14, 12:04 p.m. On this date, Deputy Haines responded to reports of an intoxicated subject at the fuel pumps. The subject was observed entering the driver’s seat of a vehicle. Upon arrival, the deputy located the vehicle at the fuel pumps. He made contact with the driver who was identified as Terrell Elliott Jr., 48, of King George. The driver smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy. Field sobriety tests were conducted. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecured bond on charges of driving under the influence, refusal, and obstructing justice.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
