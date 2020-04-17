LARCENY
- Stafford Hospital Center, 101 Hospital Center Boulevard, 04/16, 4:18 p.m. Mulch dropped off by a landscaping company reported stolen from the hospital parking lot. The incident is under investigation.
- Action Auto Works, 207 Tyler Von Way, 04/16, 3:29 p.m. A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
- Centreport Parkway, 04/16, 3:27 p.m. A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a work vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
- Enterprise Court, 04/16, 9:12 a.m. A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
- Utah Place, 04/16, 8:42 a.m. A resident reported that an unknown suspect rummaged through her vehicle and several items were stolen including an iPod and money. The incident is under investigation.
COUNTERFEIT
- 7-Eleven, 201 Garrisonville Road, 04/17, 12:10 a.m. The store owner reported that a customer paid with nine counterfeit $50 bills. The incident is under investigation.
DUID
- White Oak Road and Belle Plains Road, 04/15, 1:54 p.m. On this date, Deputy Gildea responded to reports of a male subject walking in the roadway and screaming. Upon arrival, the deputy observed the subject lying down in a grassy area adjacent to the roadway. He appeared confused and disoriented, and was making incoherent statements. A witness had observed the subject driving and behaving erratically. The subject was identified as Brock Walters, 29, of King George. He was taken into custody and a search warrant for blood was executed. The suspect was then incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond for driving under the influence of drugs.
FRAUD
- Motel 6, 401 Warrenton Road, 04/16, 11:55 a.m. On this date, Sgt. Kreider initiated a traffic stop on a blue pickup truck. He then made contract with the passenger who initially provided false identification. Eventually, she was identified as Natasha Cunningham, 25, of Culpeper. She was wanted out of Orange County on two felony warrants for larceny as well as failure to comply with a court order. The driver also provided false identification, but was ultimately identified as Jason Endres, 24, of Fredericksburg. The sergeant determined he was driving revoked with an active warrant out of Spotsylvania. The suspects were taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on their outstanding warrants as well as charges of providing false identification to law enforcement and identity theft. Endres was also charged with driving revoked.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
