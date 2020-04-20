ASSAULT
- 736 Warrenton Road, 04/19, 5:22 p.m. On this date, Deputy Dominguez responded to reports of a disturbance with a weapon. Upon arrival, he made contact with the victim who explained that he had been working on his vehicle in the parking lot when he observed a white Dodge Charger approach. The passenger then shot him in the back with a BB gun and the vehicle fled the scene. The incident is under investigation.
COUNTERFEIT
- Walgreens, 50 White Oak Road, 04/18, 8:50 p.m. On this date, Sergeant D.C. Reed responded to a fraud call. Upon arrival, he made contact with a store employee who advised that four subjects had just left the store after attempting to pay for money cards with two counterfeit $100 bills and two counterfeit $20 bills. The suspects were not located. The incident is under investigation.
DUI
- Walmart, 14 N. Stafford Complex Center, 04/18, 12:42 a.m. On this date, Deputy Hurt responded to reports of a drunk driver in the area. Upon arrival, he observed the suspect vehicle pulling into a parking space in front of the store. He made contact with the driver who was identified as Gerald Norton, 25, of Stafford. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a preliminary breath test was administered. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober on charges of driving under the influence.
WEAPONS
- Interstate 95 Southbound, Mile Marker 144, 04/19, 11:49 a.m. On this date, Deputy P.A. Thomas responded to reports of a disturbance with a weapon. Upon arrival, he made contact with the victim who advised that a vehicle was tailgating him and after the victim braked, the passenger in the suspect vehicle pointed a firearm at him. The deputy located the suspect vehicle and made contact with the passenger who was identified as Lindsey Baskerville, 27, of Woodbridge, VA. The suspect was taken into custody and charged with brandishing a firearm. He was released on an unsecured bond.
VANDALISM
- 500 Block of Fagan Drive, 04/19, 4:02 p.m. A resident reported finding damage to the front windshield of his vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
LARCENY
- 800 Block of Bellows Avenue, 04/19, 11:22 a.m. A resident reported that an unknown suspect broke into her vehicle and stole her iPhone and cash. The incident is under investigation.
- 400 Block of Ridgecrest Court, 04/17, 11:51 a.m. A resident reported that three packages were stolen from her front porch. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
