FRAUD
- Walmart, 217 Garrisonville Road, 04/22, 12:50 p.m. On this date, Deputy J.C. Curtis responded to reports of prescription fraud at Walmart. Upon arrival, he made contact with the pharmacist who advised that a woman came to the pharmacy with a prescription for Percocet. The pharmacist told the woman that she would need to call the doctor to verify the prescription, prompting the woman to quickly leave the store. The pharmacist called the doctor who advised that the prescription was forged. Deputies then located the woman at a residence on the 200 block of Torbert Loop. She was identified as Ana Juarez, 24, of Stafford. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond on charges of prescription fraud and forgery.
VANDALISM
- Grafton Street and Deacon Road, 04/22, 2:17 p.m. A detective observed a speed limit sign that had been vandalized with graffiti. The incident is under investigation.
DUI
- Garrisonville Road and Doc Stone Road, 04/22, 6:58 p.m. On this date, Deputy Hurt observed a vehicle repeatedly crossing over the white line. The deputy subsequently conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as Alfredo Hernandez-Herrera, 52, of Stafford. The deputy observed open containers of alcohol in the front of the vehicle. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a breath test was administered. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of driving under the influence and drinking while operating a motor vehicle.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.