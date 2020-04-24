DUI
- Wedman Way, 04/23, 10:45 p.m. On this date, Deputy Hurt observed a vehicle drift over the fog line and subsequently overcorrect, driving over the double yellow lines. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as Paul Thomas, 20, of Fredericksburg. The driver’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy. The deputy also detected the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a substance consistent with marijuana was located in the vehicle. The suspect was taken into custody and later released on charges of driving under the influence and possession of marijuana.
- Jefferson Davis Highway and Town Center Drive, 04/22, 11:47 p.m. On this date, Deputy Martinez observed a vehicle cross over the fog line. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as Ryan Winter, 19, of Stafford. The driver’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and his speech was slurred. The deputy also detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the vehicle. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a breath test was administered. Alcohol was located in the vehicle. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional jail on a secured bond for driving under the influence and underage possession of alcohol.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
