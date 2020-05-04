ASSAULT
- 200 Block of Malvern Hill Court, 05/02, 8:28 p.m. On this date, deputies responded to reports of a domestic in progress. Upon arrival, they made contact with a male subject driving away from the scene. He advised that he had just been involved in a verbal dispute with a family member. Deputies determined no assault occurred. Approximately 30 minutes later, they were called back to the area. They found the same male subject from the previous call stumbling and covered in blood. He had a large laceration on his head. He told deputies he was jumped by a man wearing all black who repeatedly hit him with an aluminum bat. The suspect then got into the passenger side of a dark colored vehicle that immediately left the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital. The incident is under investigation.
- Choptank Road and Huckstep Road, 05/02, 11:38 a.m. A resident reported that he was running on Choptank Road when a vehicle drove by him closely and the side mirror struck him. He was not injured and continued running. The vehicle sped off and then turned around. As the vehicle drove by the runner again, the driver struck him with an umbrella. The incident is under investigation.
LARCENY
- 1200 Block of Thomas Jefferson Place, 05/02, 1:00 p.m. A resident reported that her vehicle was rummaged through and several items were stolen including a purse containing credit cards. The incident is under investigation.
DUI
- Warrenton Road and Commerce Parkway, 05/01, 11:13 p.m. On this date, Deputy Martinez observed a vehicle drifting in and out of its lane of travel. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as Anthony Troiano, 56, of Fredericksburg. The driver’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and his speech was slurred. The deputy also detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the vehicle. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a search warrant for blood was executed. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of driving under the influence second offense and refusal.
- Interstate 95 Southbound, Mile Marker 145, 04/29, 1:18 a.m. On this date, Deputy S.C. Martin observed a vehicle traveling well above the posted speed limit. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as Steven Hernandez, 42, of Fredericksburg. The deputy detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the vehicle. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a breath test was administered. A search of the vehicle yielded a substance consistent with marijuana. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, and reckless driving.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.