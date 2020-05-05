BURGLARY
Computers, 2777 Jefferson Davis Highway, 05/04, 1:30 p.m. The store owner reported that an unknown suspect broke through the wall from the adjoining business and accessed his store. Multiple items were stolen including tools and TVs. The incident is under investigation.
DUI
- Backridge Court, 05/03, 6:19 p.m. On this date, Deputy Dominguez observed a running vehicle taking up two parking spaces. The driver appeared to be asleep behind the wheel. The deputy approached the vehicle and tried to get the driver’s attention. Eventually, the driver woke up and was identified as Michael Ott, 44, of Fredericksburg. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a search warrant for blood was executed. Pills, suspected heroin, and drug paraphernalia were located during a search of the vehicle. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of driving under the influence, possession of controlled substances, possession of controlled paraphernalia, and driving suspended.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
