LARCENY
- 600 Block of Excaliber Circle, 05/05, 11:32 p.m. A resident reported that three unknown suspects rummaged through his vehicle and stole a wallet. The incident is under investigation.
DUID
- Patient First, 60 Prosperity Lane, 05/04, 11:53 a.m. On this date, Sgt. Jones responded to reports of a disturbance at the Patient First. Upon arrival, he made contact with the 9-1-1 caller who said a woman came in complaining of chest pain and refusing to go to the hospital. She appeared to be under the influence of drugs and left just prior to the sergeant’s arrival. Sgt. Jones then found the vehicle in the parking lot of H.H. Poole Middle School. He made contact with the driver and asked her to exit the vehicle. She smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage and her pupils were pinpoint. She was identified as Ashley Gusek, 32, of Stafford. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a search warrant for blood was executed. She was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecured bond on charges of driving under the influence of drugs.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
