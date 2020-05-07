LARCENY
- Wawa, 105 Garrisonville Road, 05/06, 1:50 p.m. A resident reported that he inadvertently left his wallet on the counter when paying for items. Shortly thereafter, he returned and his wallet was missing. Surveillance camera footage revealed that a male subject took the wallet off the counter and left the store. The incident is under investigation.
FRAUD
- Umi Sushi, 20 Dunn Road, 05/06, 4:24 p.m. A resident reported making an order online and then discovering the website was fake. The resident explained that he placed an order on umisushistafford.com and paid for it. When he arrived at the store to pick it up, he was informed there was no order and they were not accepting online orders at the time. The manager informed him the correct website was umisushiva.com. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
