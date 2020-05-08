LARCENY
- Cynthias Place, 05/07, 5:38 p.m. A resident reported that packages were stolen from her front porch. The incident is under investigation.
DUI
- Wawa, 105 Garrisonville Road, 05/07, 10:45 p.m. On this date, Deputy Hurt responded to a drunk driver complaint. He located the vehicle parked in front of the convenience store. The deputy made contact with the driver who was identified as Christopher Carpenter, 54, of Stafford. The driver smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage and his speech was slurred. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a breath test was administered. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of driving under the influence and driving suspended.
ASSAULT
- 100 Block of Breakers Edge Court, 05/08, 12:26 a.m. On this date, Deputy Connelly responded to reports of a disturbance involving a knife. Upon arrival, the deputy learned that there had been a verbal dispute between two subjects at the residence. During the dispute, one of the subjects, identified as Andre Lee, 27, of Stafford grabbed a knife and attempted to stab the victim, but was unsuccessful. Lee then slashed all four tires of the victim’s car. Lee was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on charges of attempted malicious wounding, assault and battery, and destruction of property.
