WEAPONS
- 200 Block of Garrison Woods Drive, 05/10, 12:33 a.m. On this date, deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the area. Several residents reported hearing the sounds of gunshots. Shell casings were discovered near the playground. The incident is under investigation.
FRAUD
- 300 Block of Greenbank Road, 05/10, 8:05 p.m. A resident reported receiving a Facebook message from an individual claiming to be a federal agent who told her she was eligible for a $400,000 grant and would need to provide her phone number. She provided her phone number and began texting with the “agent.” The “agent” then asked for her social security number and other personal identifying information, and the resident complied. The “agent” then requested $4,000 and the resident then realized it was a scam. The incident is under investigation.
DRUG OFFENSES
- 1400 Block of Kings Highway, 05/10, 8:18 p.m. On this date, Deputy Fulford observed a vehicle traveling well above the posted speed limit. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as Ashley Lacik, 22, of King George. He then learned that Lacik was driving suspended. A search of the vehicle yielded a controlled substance. The suspect was taken into custody and then released on an unsecured bond on charges of possession of a controlled substance, driving suspended, speeding, unregistered vehicle, and driving with another vehicle’s registration.
DUI
- Jefferson Davis Highway and Telegraph Road, 05/09, 9:40 p.m. On this date, Deputy Vaughn observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle also crossed the double yellow lines into oncoming traffic. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as Erin Urbain, 41, of Woodbridge. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a search warrant for blood was executed. A search of the vehicle yielded a controlled substance. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled substance, and reckless driving.
LARCENY
- St. Vincent Court, 05/10, 12:47 p.m. A resident reported that his motorcycle had been stolen. The incident is under investigation.
- 100 Block of Spartan Drive, 05/08, 10:28 a.m. Jewelry reported stolen from a residence. The incident is under investigation.
- Manheim Auto Auction, 120 Auction Drive, 05/08, 5:23 a.m. Vehicle ramps reported stolen. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
