PURSUIT
- Jefferson Davis Highway and Austin Run Boulevard, 05/11, 2:14 p.m. On this date, Deputy P.A. Thomas observed a vehicle traveling well above the posted speed limit. The deputy activated his emergency equipment and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect vehicle continued traveling and drove through a red light. A pursuit ensued. Eventually, the vehicle came to a stop in front of a residence on Red Maple Court. The driver was identified as William Jones, 33, of Stafford. He was taken into custody and incarcerated on a secured bond on charges of eluding, driving revoked, reckless driving, and a traffic violation.
LARCENY
- 7-Eleven, 2842 Jefferson Davis Highway, 05/11, 6:34 p.m. A resident reported that she inadvertently left her wallet on the counter of the convenience store. When she later returned to retrieve the wallet, it was gone. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.