PURSUIT
- Brooke Road, 05/12, 4:26 p.m. On this date, Deputy S.C. Martin observed a motorcycle traveling well above the posted speed limit on Brooke Road in the area of Crestwood Lane. The deputy made a U-turn and turned on his emergency equipment. He attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the motorcycle continued traveling. At the intersection of Camp Geary Lane, the motorcycle pulled over and the deputy exited his vehicle. The motorcycle then fled the scene. The deputy returned to his vehicle and a pursuit ensued. As they traveled along Camp Geary Lane, the suspect appeared to be having difficulty putting the motorcycle in gear and stopped on the shoulder again. The deputy quickly pulled in front of the motorcycle and took the driver into custody. The suspect was identified as Bryan Mcnulty, 34, of Fredericksburg He wasincarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond on charges of eluding and reckless driving.
LARCENY
- Manheim Auto Auction, 120 Auction Drive, 05/11, 2:48 p.m. An employee reported that a vehicle was stolen from the lot. The incident is under investigation.
VANDALISM
- 1800 Block of Courthouse Road, 05/11, 4:58 p.m. A resident reported that an unknown subject destroyed his mailbox. The incident is under investigation
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
