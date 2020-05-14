LARCENY
- 100 Block of Pilot Knob Loop, 05/14, 2:42 a.m. A resident reported that her daughter’s bicycle was stolen. The incident is under investigation.
- 100 Block of Hollycrest Place, 05/13, 9:53 a.m. Vinyl trim reported stolen from a home construction site. The incident is under investigation.
VANDALISM
- Wexwood Court, 05/13, 9:06 p.m. A resident reported finding damage to the fence on her property. The incident is under investigation. Westie Way, 05/13, 11:18 a.m. A resident reported than an unknown suspect broke into her garage and sprayed painted illegible characters on the floor with orange paint. The incident is under investigation.
DUI
- Warrenton Road and Village Parkway, 05/12, 10:15 p.m. On this date, Deputy O’Neill was on patrol in the area of Warrenton Road and Village Parkway when he observed a vehicle stopped and facing north in the southbound lanes. The deputy subsequently activated his emergency equipment and made contact with the driver who was identified as Raymond Long Jr., 59, of Fredericksburg. The driver’s pupils were constricted and he appeared disoriented. He told the deputy he had just left the Walmart located at 11 Village Parkway and was heading home. The deputy informed him that he was on the wrong side of the road. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a search warrant for blood was executed. The deputy then learned that Long had been trespassed from Walmart last month after a shoplifting incident. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of driving under the influence, trespassing, and reckless driving.
- 1700 Block of Jefferson Davis Highway, 05/10, 11:58 p.m. On this date, Deputy West observed a vehicle traveling well above the posted speed limit and failing to maintain its lane. She then conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as Brenda Williams, 60, of Fredericksburg. The driver smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage and her eyes were glassy. The driver also told the deputy she was driving after having her license revoked. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a search warrant for blood was executed. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on charges of driving under the influence (second offense in five years), driving DUI revoked, DUI while DUI revoked, and several traffic violations.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
