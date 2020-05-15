VANDALISM
- 7-Eleven, 378 Garrisonville Road, 05/14, 12:24 a.m. On this date, Deputy Jett responded to a disturbance at the convenience store. The caller advised that a woman threw a case of water at a glass door, causing damage. Upon arrival, the deputy learned the suspect had left the scene. A short time later he responded to a disturbance on Surry Lane involving the suspect. She was identified as Michelle Bentley, 33, of Stafford. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond on charges of vandalism.
- Lake Mooney Park, 495 Greenbank Road, 05/14, 9:13 a.m. Welcome sign at the park reported vandalized with spray paint. The incident is under investigation.
LARCENY
- 100 Block of New Hope Church Road, 05/14, 1:15 p.m. A resident reported that medication was stolen from her residence. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
