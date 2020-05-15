VANDALISM

  • 7-Eleven, 378 Garrisonville Road, 05/14, 12:24 a.m. On this date, Deputy Jett responded to a disturbance at the convenience store. The caller advised that a woman threw a case of water at a glass door, causing damage. Upon arrival, the deputy learned the suspect had left the scene. A short time later he responded to a disturbance on Surry Lane involving the suspect. She was identified as Michelle Bentley, 33, of Stafford. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond on charges of vandalism.
  • Lake Mooney Park, 495 Greenbank Road, 05/14, 9:13 a.m. Welcome sign at the park reported vandalized with spray paint. The incident is under investigation.

LARCENY

  • 100 Block of New Hope Church Road, 05/14, 1:15 p.m. A resident reported that medication was stolen from her residence. The incident is under investigation.

