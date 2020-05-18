LARCENY
- Crow’s Nest Natural Area Preserve, 05/17, 7:02 p.m. A resident reported leaving his vehicle in the parking lot while hiking the surrounding trails. When he returned, he found a window of his vehicle had been shattered and a purse was stolen. The deputy also made contact with another resident who advised her vehicle was also broken into and a purse was stolen. A credit card from the purse was then used fraudulently at a Dollar General. The incident is under investigation.
- 500 Block of Decatur Road, 05/16, 10:36 a.m. A resident reported that his riding lawn mower was stolen from under his carport. The incident is under investigation.
- Cars To Us, 3329 Jefferson Davis Highway, 05/15, 5:15 p.m. The owner of a local auto dealership reported that catalytic converters were stolen from several vehicles. The incident is under investigation.
DUI
- Jefferson Davis Highway and Hospital Center Boulevard, 05/16, 2:22 a.m. On this date, Sgt. D.C. Reed observed a vehicle traveling above the posted speed limit and failing to maintain its lane. The sergeant subsequently initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who provided false identification. Eventually, the driver admitted his real identity was Nana Yaw, 37, of Stafford. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a breath test was administered. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecured bond for driving under the influence, identity theft to avoid arrest, driving revoked, and a traffic lane violation.
VANDALISM
- Sleep Inn, 595 Warrenton Road, 5/17, 11:26 a.m. On this date, Deputy Hutcheson responded to the motel regarding a disturbance. Upon arrival, he made contact with the victim who advised that he was in a verbal argument with a male subject identified as Thomas Norris, 52, of Spotsylvania. The victim then asked Norris to leave the motel, prompting Norris to yell obscenities and kick in the door, causing damage to the handle. Norris was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of disorderly conduct and destruction of property.
WEAPONS
- Belladonna Lane, 05/17, 1:26 a.m. On this date, Deputy Philippsen responded to reports of a disturbance with a weapon. The 9-1-1 caller advised that two subjects were leaving a party in a dark colored BMW and fired two rounds in the direction of a residence. Deputies canvassed the area, but the suspects were not located. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
