DUI
- Fas Mart, 620 Cambridge Street, 05/18, 8:45 p.m. On this date, Deputy Fulford responded to reports of a reckless driver. The 911 caller advised that a vehicle was driving all over the roadway and went through two red lights. The deputy located the suspect vehicle parked in front of Fas Mart. The deputy then knocked on the driver’s side window and made contact with the driver who was identified as Nadine Scott, 43, of Stafford. The driver’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and the deputy detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the vehicle. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a breath test was administered. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecured bond on charges of driving under the influence.
FRAUD
- 401 Warrenton Road, 05/18, 6:57 a.m. On this date, Sgt. Kreider observed a silver Volvo with the registration for a 2001 Toyota. He subsequently initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver. The sergeant determined the identification provided by the driver was false. The driver then admitted her real identity was Rachel Allen, 45, of Manassas, VA. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of identity theft, providing false identification to law enforcement, driving suspended, and displaying the tag of another vehicle.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
