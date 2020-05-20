ASSAULT
- Red Roof Inn, 386 Warrenton Road, 05/20, 2:40 a.m. On this date, Sgt. Aubry responded to reports of an assault in progress at the motel. Upon arrival, he made contact with the victim who had red marks on his face and a bump on his forehead. The victim said he heard a noise outside his motel room and looked outside to find two subjects fighting. He told them to stop fighting and leave the area, at which point one of the subjects approached him. The subject assaulted him and then fled the scene. Sgt. Aubry and Deputy Pearce located the suspect in another motel room. The suspect smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage. He was identified as Mark Bunting, 39, of Fredericksburg. At the Magistrate’s Office, the suspect became belligerent and yelled obscenities. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on charges of assault and battery, disorderly conduct, obstructing justice, and public intoxication.
- Patton Lane, 05/18, 9:59 p.m. On this date, Deputy Pearce responded to a reported disturbance with a weapon. Upon arrival, he made contact with the victims who told the deputy that they rent a room to a male subject named Willian Chicas, 19, of Fredericksburg. During a verbal argument between Chicas and the victims, Chicas became belligerent and assaulted the victims. He also grabbed a knife and held it in front of him. Eventually, he put the knife down and walked away. Chicas was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on charges of attempted malicious wounding and assault and battery.
LARCENY
- 400 Nelms Circle, 05/19, 11:54 a.m. Stereo reported stolen from a vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
