VANDALISM
- 200 Block of Shelton Shop Road, 05/20, 5:00 p.m. A resident reported that his mailbox was damaged by an unknown suspect. The incident is under investigation.
FRAUD
- Comfort Inn, 20 Salisbury Drive, 05/20, 3:58 p.m. On this date, management at a local hotel reported a possible scam on Craigslist. They explained to deputies that they were informed by a concerned citizen that there was an advertisement on Craigslist offering rooms at the hotel for $300 a week. They located the advertisement and confirmed it was not posted by the hotel. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
