DUI
- Warrenton Road and Banks Ford Parkway, 05/21, 9:15 p.m. On this date, Deputy McAlister responded to a drunk driver complaint after a witness observed a vehicle driving well below the posted speed limit and on the wrong side of the road. The deputy located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Masako Golden, 54, of Dumfries, VA. She smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage, and her eyes were bloodshot and glassy. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a breath test was administered. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond for driving under the influence, second offense.
- 200 Block of England Pointe Drive, 05/21, 1:37 a.m. On this date, Deputy Gordon responded to reports of a hit and run. A caller advised that he was driving on Interstate 95 when he was sideswiped by a silver sedan. The vehicle did not stop and continued traveling, exiting the highway at Exit 133. The caller then observed the vehicle strike a median. The deputy located the suspect vehicle in the middle of England Pointe Drive and made contact with the driver who was identified as Mark Hufford, 25, of Lorton, VA. The driver appeared disoriented, his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and his speech was slurred. Hufford was subsequently taken into custody. He was transported to a local hospital and a search warrant for blood was executed. The suspect was released on an unsecured bond on charges of driving under the influence and hit and run.
TRESPASSING
- Widewater Road and Flippo Road, 05/17, 3:07 p.m. On this date, Deputy Connelly responded to reports of subjects riding four-wheelers and dirt bikes who were trespassing on private property. The subjects had caused damage to the property, littered, and set small fires. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.