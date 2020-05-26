COUNTERFEIT
- 7-Eleven, 201 Garrisonville Road, 05/21, 9:12 a.m. A store manager reported that a customer attempted to buy a gift card using several counterfeit $50 bills. The manager told the customer they were fraudulent and he left the store. The incident is under investigation.
DUI
Brent Point Road, 05/24, 1:55 a.m. On this date, Deputy West responded to a reported disturbance. The deputy located a vehicle in the area of Sandy Lane. She made contact with the driver who was identified as Andrea Gandarillas, 32, of Arlington, VA. The driver smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage, and her eyes were bloodshot and glassy. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a search warrant for blood was executed. She was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of driving under the influence.
100 Block of Musselman Road, 05/24, 1:47 a.m. On this date, Deputy Bolinsky responded to reports of a suspicious person in front of a residence. Upon arrival, he observed a vehicle in a ditch and saw the driver exit. Deputies then made contact with the driver who was identified as Terrence Moore-Taylor, 28, of Fredericksburg. The driver smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage, and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a preliminary breath test was administered. A search of the vehicle yielded a substance consistent with marijuana. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecured bond on charges of driving under the influence, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, and driving outside of learner’s permit restrictions.
BURGLARY
- Wild Oak Lane, 05/24, 9:47 p.m. On this date, Sgt. Flick responded to a past occurred breaking and entering. The resident informed the sergeant that he arrived home and found his belongings strewn everywhere. Several items had been stolen including a computer, TV, and video gaming console. The incident is under investigation.
- Poplar Road, 05/23, 10:38 p.m. On this date, Sgt. Aubry observed a vehicle traveling well above the posted speed limit on Poplar Road near Truslow Road. The sergeant subsequently activated his emergency equipment and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect vehicle continued traveling. A pursuit ensued for approximately 3.5 miles. The pursuit came to an end in the cul-de-sac of Minniear Court in England Run North. The driver was identified as Tyler Faulkner, 19, of Stafford. He was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond on charges of felony eluding, reckless driving, and a traffic violation.
WEAPONS
- MacGregor Ridge Road, 05/22, 8:35 p.m. On this date, Deputy Alford responded to reports of shots fired coming from a nearby residence. Upon arrival, he made contact with the residents who told the deputy they had been shooting in the backyard. Flaco Bruno, 49, of Stafford was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecured bond for possession of a weapon by a non-violent felon.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
