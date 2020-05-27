DUI
- 4000 Block of Jefferson Davis Highway, 05/25, 9:58 p.m. On this date, Deputy Martinez observed a vehicle traveling above the posted speed limit. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver. The deputy detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the driver. In addition, the driver’s speech was slurred and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy. Initially, the driver falsely identified himself. Eventually, deputies determined that his real identity was Wendkouni Kafando, 36, of Laurel, VA. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a search warrant for blood was executed. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecured bond on charges of driving under the influence, providing false identification to law enforcement, no driver’s license, refusal, open container, and speeding.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
1400 Block of Northridge Drive, 05/25, 3:21 p.m. A resident reported that his vehicle was stolen from his driveway. The incident is under investigation.
FRAUD
- Brittany Lane, 05/25, 4:41 p.m. A resident reported receiving an email that he believed to be from his employer. He told deputies the email address was almost identical to his employer’s address. The email requested that he purchase gift cards and provide the card information over email. The resident eventually realized it was a scam. The incident is under investigation.
LARCENY
- Hatchers Run Court, 05/25, 9:42 a.m. Mirrors reported stolen from a work truck. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.