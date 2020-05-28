DRUG OFFENSES
- Wawa, 275 Butler Road, 05/28, 12:36 a.m. On this date, Deputy Fulford responded to reports of a man passed out in a vehicle at the gas pumps. Upon arrival, the deputy found the vehicle and observed that it was off and the driver’s side door was partially open. The driver was slumped over the wheel and the deputy attempted to wake him up. There was also a small bag containing a white powdery substance in plain view in the center console. Eventually, the driver awoke and was identified as Brandon Kennedy, 27, of Fredericksburg. His speech was slurred and he was unsteady on his feet when exiting the vehicle. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecured bond on charges of possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
- Jefferson Davis Highway and Bells Hill Road, 05/27, 12:36 a.m. On this date, Deputy Martinez conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle with defective equipment. As he approached, he detected the strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. There were several occupants in the vehicle and one exited and began walking away. A second subject then exited the vehicle and began to flee into the wood line. Additional units arrived to search for the fleeing subjects, but they were not located. In the meantime, Deputy Martinez made contact with the two female subjects who remained in the vehicle. The deputy determined that Tania Brooks, 22, of Fairfax was wanted out of Prince William County for failure to appear. Marijuana and alcoholic beverages were located in the vehicle. She was taken into custody and served her outstanding warrant as well as an additional charge of possession of marijuana. She was subsequently released on an unsecured bond. The second female was identified as Cierra Blue, 22, of Dumfries. She was taken into custody and released on charges of possession of marijuana, drinking while operating a motor vehicle, and a traffic violation.
LARCENY
- Potomac Creek Drive, 05/27, 8:01 a.m. Lockbox and tools reported stolen from a garage. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.