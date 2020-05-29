DUI
- Garrisonville Road and Staffordboro Boulevard, 05/28, 4:16 p.m. On this date, Deputy Ahern observed a disabled vehicle in the turn lanes. He then made contact with the driver who was identified as George Williams III, 38, of Dumfries. The driver’s speech was slurred and he was very unsteady on his feet. He also appeared to be disoriented. A search of the vehicle yielded suspected PCP. A search warrant for blood was subsequently conducted. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.
- Cambridge Street and Butler Road, 05/28, 3:49 p.m. On this date, Deputy Forman and Deputy Hall responded to a reckless driver complaint after a vehicle was observed driving well below the posted speed limit, impeding the flow of traffic. They located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Dwaine Parker, 39, of Fredericksburg. He appeared to be lethargic and disoriented. Suspected PCP was located in the vehicle. A search warrant for blood was executed. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond for driving under the influence second offense, possession of controlled substances, and a traffic violation.
PURSUIT
- Garrisonville Road and Onville Road, 05/28, 7:25 p.m. On this date, the Sheriff’s Office received information that a stolen vehicle out of Fairfax County was driving through Stafford. Deputy Leckemby located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle continued traveling and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit came to an end after deputies conducted a rolling road block maneuver in the area of Dunn Drive. The driver was identified as Bryant Strothers Jr., 29, of Warrenton, NC. Deputies determined he was wanted out of Florida, North Carolina, and Texas. He was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on his outstanding warrants as well as additional charges of felony eluding, grand larceny, reckless driving, and driving suspended.
FRAUD
- Hartwood Church Road, 05/28, 2:36 p.m. A pastor reported that his office administrator received an email from a sender purporting to be him. The email address was similar to the pastor’s email address. The pastor confirmed the email did not come from him. The incident is under investigation.
- Fresh Water Drive, 05/27, 3:26 p.m. A resident reported receiving a letter purporting to be from Virginia Power. The letter advised that the resident had an outstanding balance of $300.00. The resident called the phone number from the letter and was advised to go to Coinstar to pay the outstanding balance. The resident followed the caller’s instructions. He later called Virginia Power and was informed he had been the victim of a scam and that Virginia Power will not request payment via Coinstar. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
