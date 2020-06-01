COUNTERFEIT
- Walmart, 217 Garrisonville Road, 05/29, 7:29 p.m. The loss prevention office reported that three subjects paid for various items using counterfeit $20 bills. The incident is under investigation.
DUI
- Butler Road and Castle Rock Road, 05/31, 12:32 p.m. On this date, Deputy Keenan responded to reports of a drunk driver after a witness observed a vehicle driving erratically and almost hit a guard rail. The deputy located the suspect vehicle and observed it swerving over the fog line. The deputy subsequently conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as Heather Hewitt, 53, of Stafford. The driver’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy, her speech was slurred, and she smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a breath test was administered. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail for driving under the influence.
LARCENY
- 3000 Block of Jefferson Davis Highway, 05/30, 9:46 a.m. Tools reported stolen from a trailer. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
