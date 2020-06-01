LARCENY
- Heron Drive, 06/01, 8:25 p.m. License plated reported stolen from a vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
- Weis Markets, 2612 Jefferson Davis Highway, 06/01, 4:50 p.m. A resident reported that money and medication were stolen from her vehicle at the shopping center. The incident is under investigation.
FORGERY
- 100 Block of Corporate Drive, 05/29, 8:05 p.m. A resident reported that a check was stolen from his mailbox and cashed at a bank by an unknown suspect. The incident is under investigation.
DUI
- 100 Block of McCarty Road, 06/02, 12:08 a.m. On this date, Deputy Fulford and Deputy J. Thomas responded to a drunk driver complaint after a witness observed a vehicle driving all over the roadway and striking a curb. Deputies were able to locate the vehicle and observed it driving on the wrong side of the road. They subsequently conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Stanley Brooks Jr., 39, of Fredericksburg. The driver smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage and his speech was slurred. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a search warrant for blood was executed. Suspected cocaine and marijuana were located on his person. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of driving under the influence, possession of controlled substances, possession of marijuana, refusal, obstructing justice, and reckless driving.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
