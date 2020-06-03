VANDALISM
- Walgreens, 50 White Oak Road, 06/02, 7:40 p.m. A resident reported that the rear window of his vehicle was shattered. The incident is under investigation.
- Clara Street, 06/01, 5:26 p.m. A resident reported that an unknown subject rummaged through her vehicle and pulled out a built-in TV. The incident is under investigation.
DUI
- 1225 Courthouse Road, 05/29, 12:57 a.m. On this date, 1st Sergeant Johnson observed a vehicle with defective equipment turning onto Courthouse Road. He subsequently conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who provided false identification. She was later identified as Bethany Schnoor, 38, of Stafford. The driver’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and her speech was slurred. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a preliminary breath test was administered. At the Magistrate’s Office, she continued to falsely identify herself under oath. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of driving under the influence, open container, uttering, perjury, false identification to law enforcement, identity theft, identity fraud, no driver’s license, and defective equipment.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
