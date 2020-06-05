DUI
- Westcott Place, 06/04, 1:11 a.m. Deputy Martin observed a white Honda Civic speeding in the area of Forbes Street and Sapphire Street. When he attempted to stop the vehicle, it made a series of turns through the nearby Spring Valley subdivision. Deputy Martin located the vehicle unoccupied on Westcott Place, and deputies began checking the area for the driver. First Sergeant Collins soon located the driver and identified him as Danis Reyes Viera, 29, of Stafford. Field sobriety tests were administered and Reyes Viera was arrested for DUI, reckless driving and eluding. He was incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secure bond.
FRAUD
- Mattock Way, 06/04, 2:39 p.m. Resident reports that he purchased a watch through a seller on eBay in May. The package arrived, but contained rocks instead of the listed item. The investigation is ongoing.
DRUGS
- 200 Block Shelton Shop Road, 06/04, 3:11 p.m. Deputy Flues received a complaint of a reckless driver in an older model Ford F-150 in this area. The vehicle was located and the driver was identified as Timothy Weathers, 24, of Stafford. During the investigation, two baggies containing white powder and a smoking device were located in the vehicle. Weathers was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail with a secure bond.
TRESPASS
- Home Road, 06/04, 2:45 p.m. On this date, Deputy Sypolt responded to Home Road and met with management of the community concerning Taylor Ballard, 24, of Stafford, trespassing on the property. Ballard was trespassed from the property by management, and she left the scene. At 2:45 p.m. Deputy Sypolt was called back to the scene because Ballard had returned. She was arrested for trespassing and released from the magistrate’s office on personal recognizance. At 8:04 p.m., Deputy Haines was called to the same location for Ballard again trespassing on the property. Ballard was taken into custody for trespassing and this time incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secure bond.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
