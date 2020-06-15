ASSAULT
- Crow’s Nest Cove 06/12 4:09 a.m. Deputies from the Stafford Sheriff’s Office and an officer from the Aquia Harbour Police Department responded to Crow’s Nest Cove after receiving information that Edward Salces, 19, was there. Deputy Ahern had obtained warrants on Salces for petit larceny, underage possession of alcohol and identity theft after an incident the previous day. Salces was taken into custody on the active warrants and while being placed in the vehicle for transport, he spit on the Aquia Harbour officer’s hand. At the magistrate’s office, Salce attempted to spit on a deputy and then used his knee to strike another deputy. Additional warrants for assault and battery on a law enforcement officer were obtained and Salce was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
DRUGS
- South Gateway Drive/Warrenton Road 06/13 8:59 p.m. Deputy Smith stopped a vehicle in this area for speeding. After approaching the vehicle, the deputy detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Two containers were located in the center armrest containing suspected marijuana. The driver was identified as Tremayne Dorsey, 41, of Hyattsville, Maryland and he was released on a summons for possession of marijuana.
- 300 block of Garrisonville Road 06/12 8:55 p.m. Deputy Keenan responded to an auto accident in this area and discovered a BMW had jumped the median and come to rest in the parking lot of Vinny’s Italian Restaurant. The driver was identified as Connor Bermant, 22, of Stafford. A witness reported that prior to the deputy’s arrival, Bermant had exited the vehicle with a bag and taken it behind the businesses in the area. Additional deputies arrived on scene and located the bag, which contained 62 THC cartridges. Additional THC cartridges were located in the vehicle. Deputy Keenan also discovered that Bermant’s license was revoked. Bermant was subsequently charged with driving revoked and possession of a schedule I/II with intent to distribute and held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secure bond.
DUI
- Deacon Road/Grafton Street 06/12 9:28 p.m. Deputy Jones observed a Nissan Xterra swerving across the center line and fog line of the roadway in this area. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Latasha Harris, 44, of Fredericksburg. Harris had glassy eyes and slurred speech. Field sobriety tests were conducted and Harris was arrested for DUI. She was held on a secure bond for DUI at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
FRAUD
- Stoneridge Court 06/12 4:50 p.m. Resident reported finding several unauthorized charges totaling over $500 on her debit card. The charges were made in Newport News earlier this year. The incident is under investigation.
HIT AND RUN
- Mine Road and Courthouse Road 06/12 10:17 a.m. Deputy Kulbeth responded to this area for a reported hit and run accident. The complainant reported while waiting for the traffic light, her vehicle was rear ended by a blue pick-up truck which then fled the scene. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Kulbeth at 540-658-4400.
VANDALISM
- Comfort Heating and Cooling 26 Town and Country Drive 06/13 11:29 a.m. Glass in the front door of the business was broken overnight. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy J.C. Curtis at 540-658-4400.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.