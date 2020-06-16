BREAKING AND ENTERING
- Tobacco Hut 712 Warrenton Road 06/15, 1:46 a.m. Deputies responded to the store for a broken front window and discovered the offenders had used a large rock to break the window and make entry. Employees are still conducting inventory to determine what was stolen during the crime. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Torrice at 540-658-4400.
DRUGS
- 1200 Block Courthouse Road 06/15 12:56 a.m. Deputy O’Neill stopped a Toyota FJ Cruiser in this area for a traffic lane violation. When he approached the vehicle, he detected an odor o marijuana coming from the vehicle. Several baggies containing green leafy plant material were located throughout the vehicle. The driver was identified as Casey Long, 19, of Stafford. She was charged with the traffic lane violation, no driver’s license and possession of marijuana. The passenger in the vehicle was identified as Dierre Adkins, 31, of Stafford. Adkins was arrested for distribution of marijuana. Both Adkins and Long were held on a secure bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
- 2925 Jefferson Davis Highway 06/15 7:17 p.m. Deputy Boyle stopped a Nissan Rogue in this area for littering. There was an odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle as the deputy made contact with the driver. A small black plastic bag containing suspected marijuana was located in the driver’s door. The driver was identified as Kierra Beverly, 27, of Woodbridge and the deputy discovered her license was suspended. Beverly was released on summonses for littering, possession of marijuana and driving suspended.
DUI
- Wythe Court 06/15 8:01 p.m. Deputy Earp located a Volkswagon Jetta in this area that was reported as a drunk driver from Spotsylvania. The driver was identified as Joann Warren, 36, of Spotsylvania. The deputy observed that Warren had glassy, bloodshot eyes and was unsteady on her feet. Field sobriety tests were administered and she was arrested for DUI. Warren was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
LARCENY
- Settler’s Landing and Austin Ridge Neighborhoods 6/15 8:00 a.m. Several unlocked vehicles were entered and property was stolen in these North Stafford neighborhoods overnight. Residents are encouraged to bring all valuables inside and lock their car doors. Anyone with information or camera footage showing suspicious activity is asked to contact Detective Jacobs at 540-658-4400.
RECOVER STOLEN VEHICLE
- Doe Way/Storck Road 06/15 07:31 a.m. Deputies were alerted about a Ford Econoline Van hauling a trailer with lawn equipment that was stolen from Fredericksburg. Deputy Reed located the vehicle traveling on Hartwood Road and once other deputies were in position, a traffic stop was conducted. The driver was identified as Andrew Bumbrey, 44, of Woodbridge. He was turned over to the Fredericksburg Police for their charges involving the theft of the vehicle. The vehicle was returned to the owner.
VANDALSIM
- Jason Lane 06/15 12:25 p.m. Resident reports that both side mirrors on his truck were vandalized overnight. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Davidson at 540-658-4400.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
